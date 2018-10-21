Menu
Login
Reece Hodge and the Wallabies after losing a Rugby Championship match.
Reece Hodge and the Wallabies after losing a Rugby Championship match.
Rugby Union

Bledis-blow: Ankle break for Wallabies star

by Darren Walton
21st Oct 2018 4:40 PM

THE Wallabies have suffered a cruel injury blow with backline utility Reece Hodge ruled out of the spring tour after fracturing an ankle.

Coach Michael Cheika revealed the setback after the Wallabies arrived in Japan on Sunday ahead of Saturday's third Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks in Yokohama.

Hodge, who has played all nine of Australia's Tests so far in 2018, is expected to be off his feet for at least two months, with Cheika yet to decide on a replacement for the four match tour.

Related Items

bledisloe cup reece hodge rugby union wallabies

Top Stories

    Airlie Beach building destroyed by fire

    Airlie Beach building destroyed by fire

    Crime A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with arson after a fire in the early hours of this morning gutted a building in Airlie Beach’s main street.

    Airport mural features giant snake and marine life

    Airport mural features giant snake and marine life

    Lifestyle Whitsunday Coast Airport's new addition

    Sharp minds victorious

    Sharp minds victorious

    News Cannonvale State School students show sharp minds.

    Staging the villain

    Staging the villain

    News Playing a villain on stage is no worry for a Strathdickie teenager

    Local Partners