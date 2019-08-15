Wallabies stick with winning formula

The Wallabies will need to defeat history if they’re to hoist the trophy.

THE Wallabies have kept their winning Bledisloe Cup line-up apart from one injury-forced change with lock Adam Coleman replacing Rory Arnold for the Test in Auckland on Saturday night.

Coach Michael Cheika has resisted making sweeping changes as he did in 2015 when the Wallabies were last within a win of regaining the coveted trans-Tasman trophy.

Test-hardened second-rower Coleman came off the bench during last week's historic 47-26 win in Perth to replace Arnold, who had been one of Australia's best before suffering a hand injury.

Rob Simmons is promoted as lock cover on a reserve bench that features three changes from Perth.

Uncapped flanker Liam Wright replaces Luke Jones, with the return date for injured star David Pocock once again pushed back.

The Wallabies celebrate during their historic victory.

Test veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper replaces Tom Banks as outside back cover and will make his first Wallabies appearance of the year if called upon.

It would be his 118th Test and extend his Australian record to 32 appearances against New Zealand.

It is the second-most experienced bench in Wallabies history, boasting 474 combined caps.

Cheika has played down the nature of the lopsided Perth result, saying it merely earned the Wallabies a ticket to Auckland.

Australia will return with the Bledisloe Cup if they can end their 33-year hex at Eden Park with a win or a draw.

They've lost their last 22 Tests in New Zealand, dating back to 2002, the last year they owned the silverware.

Wallabies squad: Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, James O'Connor, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge, Christian Lealiifano, Nic White, Isi Naisarani, Michael Hooper (c), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda, Allan Alaalatoa, Tolu Latu, Scott Sio. Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Liam Wright, Will Genia, Matt Toomua, Adam Ashley-Cooper.