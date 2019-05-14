Wanderers 'murdered' before FFA Cup rematch

MAGPIES Premier Men's side has stormed into first place after a surprise 4-0 dismissal of Mackay Wanderers last Saturday.

Wanderers coach Eddie Hutcheon was left without an excuse to what he described as 'murder'.

"We were trying to do a Liverpool and come back from three goal behind and try do it in 45 minutes,” he said.

Magpies hammered in a three-point lead within the first 20 minutes and Hutcheon said it was game over by then.

"It was one of those games where it didn't matter what we did. If we were playing today I still don't think we would have scored,” he said.

The rematch will come sooner than expected with the FFA Cup round 2 game pitting the leading two sides against each other again tonight.

Hutcheon said the weekend loss was a wake-up call for his Premier side.

"You could see that . . . it was really quiet after the game and the boys were feeling sorry for themselves” he said.

"You can expect a better performance tonight.”

Taking nothing away from Magpies, Hutcheon said the opposition deserved the win.

"They're winners. They've been a good side in Mackay for a few years and they showed it,” he said.

"Whether we had illusions of grandeur, I'm not sure, but they definitely played us off the path in the first half.”

The Wanderers coach said while the FFA Cup match was not ranked it would help repair their cracked confidence.

"It might make them look at us and think 'well that wasn't the real Wanderers,' and put a bit of fear in them for the league,” he said.