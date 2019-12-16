Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Wannabe accountant caught in phishing scam

by Brendan O’Malley
27th Nov 2020 11:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An immigrant who hopes to become an accountant has received a two-month jail sentence for a "sophisticated'' phishing scam targeting a Sunshine Coast family company.

Holland Park Magistrate Simon Young said the masterminds of such schemes were rarely caught.

Instead they deliberately chose front people, otherwise of good character, to take the fall for them.

"This type of cyber fraud is insidious,'' Mr Young said.

The court heard Guntaj Singh Brar, 26, shuffled a total of $7500 through two bank accounts and then withdrew the money, apparently to try to avoid detection.

Police prosecutor Lauren Archer said an unidentified person emailed fake invoices to Coolum-based Transportable Shade Sheds (TSS) on March 20 and 26, totalling $7500.

 

 

They purported to be from a marketing company used by TSS and were very similar in design to those used by the marketing company.

Ms Archer said after complaints by TSS to the Australian Cyber Security Centre, NAB bank produced records of Brar's account showing deposits of $5000 and $2500 on those dates.

Bank records also showed the money being transferred on the same days to a Commonwealth Bank account in Brar's name, she said.

Some of the money was then withdrawn as cash and some of the deposits were used to buy goods in the Runcorn area, Ms Archer said.

She told the court that when police turned up to Brar's house to interview him he gave inconsistent versions, including giving money to an unknown friend in India, before admitting to making the bank transfers and withdrawals.

Brar's lawyer, Justin Craven, said his client had emigrated to Australia in 2015 and had no criminal record.

He was a hard working man who held multiple jobs including as a pizza company worker, Woolworths driver and cleaner and had ambitions of completing an accountancy course.

Mr Craven tendered a bank cheque to the court made out for the majority of the stolen money, which he said demonstrated the level of Brar's remorse.

He asked for a probation order and no conviction as Brar wished to move to Canada.

But Mr Young said he was not persuaded by that argument and recorded a conviction for the single charge of fraud.

"Your actions were relatively sophisticated. There were two bank accounts and I conclude this was an attempt to delay or defeat tracking of the funds,'' he told Brar.

He imposed a two-month prison sentence, to be suspended for 12 months.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Wannabe accountant caught in phishing scam

More Stories

accountant court crime editors picks phishing scam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Damaged bridge causes headache for council and cane farmers

        Premium Content Damaged bridge causes headache for council and cane farmers

        Council News The bridge has been deemed unsafe to use, but farmers say it is vital for transporting machinery and equipment.

        Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bowen Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Camm reveals vision for region in maiden speech

        Premium Content Camm reveals vision for region in maiden speech

        Politics New Whitsunday MP vows to back many industries that create opportunities for our...

        Grieving daughter bashes aunt who blamed her for mum’s death

        Premium Content Grieving daughter bashes aunt who blamed her for mum’s death

        Crime She assaulted the woman then fetched a sledgehammer