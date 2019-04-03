WANTED: A new local councillor

CALL FOR COUNCILLOR: The Division 4 councillor is responsible for the 19,460 square kilometres of the Whitsunday Region.

FOLLOWING the surprise resignation of Whitsunday Regional Council Division 4 Councillor Peter Ramage a few weeks ago, nominations to fill the esteemed role are now open.

Former deputy mayor Rogin Taylor has voiced he'd be interested in throwing his hat in the ring again, and has previously said he's "probably the most qualified candidate available”.

The appeal for Mr Taylor lies in the short tenure of the role, as it's only a casual vacancy.

The council is obliged to find a replacement councillor for that period, because there is more than six months until the 2020 local government elections.

Geographically, Division 4 is the largest of the six divisions in the Whitsunday region, stretching 19, 460 square kilometres; over three quarters of the entire Whitsunday region.

Suburbs include Collinsville, Scottville, Mount Coolon, Mount Wyatt, Bogie, Dingo Beach, Gregory River, Riordanvale, Strathdickie, Crystal Brook, Kelsey Creek, Andromache, Gunyarra and Lethebrook.

Despite the large land area, the division is home to about 3600 voters and Whitsunday Regional Council acting CEO Barry Davidson said each of the six divisions had the same number of voters.

"The population is spread very broadly across a very large area,” he said.

Mr Davidson said challenging aspects of the role included representing the views of the community.

The ability to maintain projects on time and on budget were also important key parts of the role, Mr Davidson said.

"It's an appointment for only one year, so it's a short-term appointment and whoever is appointed will have to run again,” he said.

The only pre-requisites for the role are candidates must be at least 18 years, be an Australian citizen, reside in the local government area and not be disqualified from standing for local parliament.

Nominations for the role are open until April 17, and Mr Davidson said a decision would be reached at the April 24 council meeting.