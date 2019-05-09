Wanted: Election staff in Proserpine, Bowen and Airlie Beach

The Australian Electoral Commission today called for Proserpine, Bowen and Airlie Beach residents to register their interest in being a polling official for the upcoming federal election.

THE Australian Electoral Commission has today called for Proserpine, Bowen and Airlie Beach residents to register their interest in being a polling official for the upcoming federal election.

State Manager for Queensland, Thomas Ryan said that around 65 polling officials are still required in the division of Dawson.

"Being a polling official provides people an opportunity to earn money, gain valuable experience and see behind the scenes of how the election is run,” Mr Ryan said.

"There's a variety of positions on offer with pay for the election day ranging from $400 to $1,000.”

The majority of polling officials will work on election day only and rotate between tasks of polling place setup, voter mark-off, queue control, ballot box guard and counting.

"In Australia we're fortunate to have an electoral system where each polling place creates the feeling of a community event. Being behind the scenes of that process as a polling official is fascinating and a really rewarding role.”

For further information or to register your interest go to www.aec.gov.au/employment. No experience is required.