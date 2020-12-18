WANTED: Fishers to report sightings of female mud crabs

Ask any fisher and they can tell you female Queensland mud crabs are off-limits but very little else is known about them.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is hoping to change that with the help of recreational and commercial fishers.

Principal Fisheries scientist Dr Julie Robins said they were looking for fishers to report sightings of egg-bearing female mud crabs to help fill the knowledge gaps.

“We know (mud crab) are subject to heavy fishing pressure in some regions and to black marketing, and their populations are affected by environmental events like floods and prolonged droughts with excessive temperatures,” Dr Robins said.

“But we don’t know enough about many aspects of the mud crab life cycle in Queensland (east coast and Gulf of Carpentaria), such as how many mud crabs there are, how many females compared to males, and where females go to spawn.

“We want to identify where migrating females release their eggs and what proportion of these females return to estuaries post-spawning.”

The citizen scientist data will help Fisheries estimate growth, movement and mortality which will inform harvest strategies to ensure plenty of mud crabs into the future.

To report an egg-bearing female mud crab, take a photo, note down the location and date and email your observations to info@daf.qld.gov.au or phone 132 523.

