Wanted for ‘almost every’ Marvel movie

Fans can't get enough of Keanu Reeves at the moment and it turns out neither can Marvel Studios.

The actor, who was one of the biggest box office draws of the 1990s but faded from the spotlight during the 2000s, is in the middle of a career renaissance thanks to a string of stellar movie roles.

Reeves is currently starring in John Wick 3: Parabellum and Toy Story 4, as well as a hilarious cameo playing himself in Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe.

Keanu Reeves is 2019’s breakout movie star. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.

His stellar roles, as well as stories of his good nature has seen the star dubbed "the internet's boyfriend".

Marvel hasn't been blind to the fact that Reeves has been a hot ticket for a while, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige attempting - and failing - to get the actor to sign on to a superhero movie.

"We talk to him for almost every film we make," Feige told ComicBook.com. "We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU (Marvel Comics Universe), but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it."

Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3.

It looks like Feige's pleading may have worked though, with speculation Reeves will star in forthcoming Marvel flick The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie.

Feige also said he had a similar struggle with Jake Gyllenhaal, speaking to the actor "multiple times" about a Marvel role.

Gyllenhaal plays Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will hit cinemas on Tuesday, July 2.

