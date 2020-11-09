Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Wanted man taken into custody after week-long search

by Grace Mason
9th Nov 2020 12:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WANTED man who disappeared in Innisfail just over a week ago after an alleged string of offences has been taken into custody.

The 29-year-old Cairns man vanished into a cane field in Hudson last Sunday, November 1, prompting a large scale search involving multiple police, the dog squad and the Rescue 510 helicopter.

Police allege he had committed various burglary and car theft offences in Townsville, Manoora and Hudson during October.

A man wanted for a week after disappearing in Innisfail is in custody. Picture: Supplied
A man wanted for a week after disappearing in Innisfail is in custody. Picture: Supplied

 

The public were warned by police not to approach him as he was allegedly potentially "dangerous".

During last week he was allegedly linked to a stolen car which was intercepted in Whitfield but was not located at the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed he had been taken into custody early on Monday morning and was currently "assisting with inquiries into several investigations".

No charges have been laid.

qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Camm declares victory over seat of Whitsunday

        Premium Content Camm declares victory over seat of Whitsunday

        Politics Despite fewer than 50 votes separating the two frontrunners, preferences are expected to swing in her favour.

        Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        Premium Content Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        News Queensland border restrictions: Police reveal new changes to border pass...

        ’Extremely improbable for the preferences to flow my way’

        Premium Content ’Extremely improbable for the preferences to flow my way’

        Politics One candidate has flagged her impending defeat, saying she is a ‘realist’ about the...

        IN PICTURES: $1.1b estate boasts shopping, sports and hotel

        Premium Content IN PICTURES: $1.1b estate boasts shopping, sports and hotel

        Property The new estate is set to boost the Bowen population by 50 per cent