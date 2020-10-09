WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

JOBS 360 Roundtable hosted by Peter Stefanovic: Welcome to 360, a new roundtable series by NewsCorp Australia examining the big issues in news.

EMPLOYERS are calling out for workers, as Mackay faces one of the largest worker vacancy rates in regional Australia.

The job advertising website Adzuna said there were 736 vacancies listed for the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday region last week.

Outside the capital cities, Mackay ranked ninth in the country for its demand for fresh workers.

The biggest employment gaps were in health care and nursing, with 138 jobs up for grabs, and trade and construction, with 127 open applications.

Workers hoping to get their foot in the door in the legal, IT, creative and design, consultancy, travel and property sectors were out of luck, with no job openings across the six industries.

There were also no listings for people looking for part-time work, or to volunteer in the charities sector.

The greatest demand for work was in Erakala, with 96 positions available in jobs as varied as sales staff, labourers and anaesthetics.

It was followed by Cremorne, with 33 job vacancies, Moranbah with 26, and Proserpine with 18 vacancies.

Further north, Townsville businesses were faring slightly worse with 821 vacancies while Rockhampton had 657 jobs on offer.

Adzuna job data said Mackay region businesses in the healthcare, construction and hospitality industries had put up hundreds of job vacancies in October.

Mackay Isaac, Whitsunday job vacancies

Provided by Adzuna, October 5-11.

Healthcare and Nursing jobs: 138

Unknown: 132

Trade and Construction jobs: 127

Other/General jobs: 57

Hospitality and Catering jobs: 39

Teaching jobs: 39

Engineering jobs: 32

Retail jobs: 27

Energy, Oil and Gas jobs: 26

Admin jobs: 24

Sales jobs: 21

Domestic help and Cleaning jobs: 18

Logistics and Warehouse jobs: 18

Accounting and Finance jobs: 10

Manufacturing jobs: 7

Maintenance jobs: 5

PR, Advertising and Marketing jobs: 4

Graduate jobs: 3

HR and Recruitment jobs: 3

Social work jobs: 3

Customer Services jobs: 2

Scientific and QA jobs: 1