Murder suspect's 'associates' warned they're breaking law

UPDATE: A NETWORK of people helping a man wanted by police for the murder of Oakey's Paul Rock are warned they are breaking the law.

A warrant has been issued for Kye Enright, 21, over Mr Rock's stabbing death at the Porter's Plainland Hotel car park on July 1.

Homicide Detective Inspector Damien Hansen said Enright had ties to the south side of Brisbane and was known to frequent the Logan area.

"We are aware of Enright being assisted by male and female associates," Inspector Hansen said.

Paul Rock, 53, of Oakey, was murdered in Plainland on Monday, July 1. QPS

"They utilise motels, hotels, Air BnB and hire car companies. This stretches from Northern New South Wales through to the Sunshine Coast.

"I'd ask employees of those companies to make themselves familiar with Mr Enright's photograph and if they do see him, they do contact Crime Stoppers."

Inspector Hansen said Enright would be charged with murder and robbery on his arrest, matching charges filed against a 26-year-old man arrested on July 9.

Police would allege that man and Enright had had some contact with Mr Rock the day that he died.

Inspector Hansen said any people found to be helping Enright elude police were committing criminal offences.

Police and paramedics on scene at an incident at Porters Plainland Hotel, July 1.

"He's got a lot of ties, he's got a lot of close associates," Inspector Hansen said.

"We're well aware of those associates and they are protecting him at this stage.

"He's wanted for a murder, so he is a dangerous person."

Phone 000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

