Wanted woman: Accused on the run after court no-show

A WARRANT has been issued for a South Burnett woman accused of assault after she failed to show up in court.

Kieron Lee Cobbo, 40, was on bail and due to appear in Brisbane District Court on Friday morning to be sentenced for robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and making threats.

But her legal team were left with no one to defend after the Murgon woman was a no-show.

Ms Cobbo's barrister told Judge Richard Jones that they had been unable to reach her or "any member of her family".

Judge Jones issued a warrant for her arrest.

Ms Cobbo was sentenced to 12 months' probation in 2015 for a string of "alcohol-driven" offences after she went on a pay wave spree with a stolen bank card in Kingaroy. - NewsRegional