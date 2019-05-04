War of attrition in Cities and Raiders 10-all draw

FLYING HIGH: Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders back-rower Cam Meurant jumping in the lineout. He is lifted by teammates Ben Harries and Jacob Cheeseman (3) in last Saturday's Mackay District Rugby Union clash.

RUGBY UNION: Sodden conditions made it a war of attrition for Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders and Cities on April 28.

The Mackay District Rugby Union powerhouses squared-off at the unfamiliar venue of Proserpine State High School with Whitsunday Sportspark still undergoing work.

Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders' Eden McLean has hold of the ball ahead of his Mackay City opponent Ratu Delanimate in the Mackay Rugby Union match between Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders and Mackay City. Monique Preston

The match ended as it started, with the two sides unable to be split, with a scoreline of 10-all.

It was a match dominated by the respective forward packs.

In action in the Mackay Rugby Union match between Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders and Mackay City at Proserpine on April 27 were Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders' Chad Stockings and Mackay City's Nick Cullen. Monique Preston

Proserpine-Whitsunday was well-served by seasoned campaigner Cam Meurant, while front-rower Jacob Cheeseman had a busy afternoon.

The Raiders thanked all the supporters who turned out in the less than desirable conditions and PSHS for the loan of the oval.

The result again illustrates that just like in 2018, that the Raiders and Redmen are setting the pace in the local union competition.

The club's Old Boys and Ladies Day has been locked in for Saturday, May 11.