War on kid crims: Anti-terror boss to head taskforce

Queensland's anti-terror boss will head a new youth crime taskforce as the government moves to adopt GPS trackers and law changes to put more child criminals behind bars.

The laws come a fortnight after the horrific hit-and-run deaths of Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field and their unborn son Miles and just days after 22-year-old Jennifer Board was killed in Townsville, allegedly by vigilantes chasing a stolen car being driven by an 18-year-old.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will today announce the first stage of her government's response to the public outcry to fix the state's youth justice crisis.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will announce details of the taskforce. Picture: David Clark

"The loss of four innocent lives cannot go unanswered," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"It is clear to me and to the community that some young offenders simply don't care about consequences.

"It's this 10 per cent who are responsible for 48 per cent of the crime.

"They're the ones we are going to target with all the force and resources at our disposal."

The Premier will appoint Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon - a 33-year police veteran with a background in child safety - to head the new Youth Crime Taskforce.

Cheryl Scanlon will be in charge of the new Youth Crime Taskforce.

It follows her recent work heading the state's Security and Counter Terrorism Command.

Ms Palaszczuk said Ms Scanlon was the perfect choice for the role.

"I have asked Commissioner Katarina Carroll for a senior, respected and uncompromising member of our police service to oversee these measures," she said.

It's understood the government response will zero in on about 300 "hardcore" offenders statewide that have been terrorising communities, are responsible for nearly half the crime being committed and aren't responding to current juvenile justice programs.

GPS will likely be used to track offenders, as recommended by former police commissioner Bob Atkinson more than two years ago in a youth justice review and again called for last week by the powerful Queensland Police Union.

The technology may be used to track youths on remand who are awaiting trail.

Mr Atkinson also suggested GPS could be used for older youths finishing the end of a sentence in detention who may be able to complete that time in home detention, freeing up space in detention centres for those hardcore, recidivist offenders.

It's also understood police will trial the use of scanning wands in the Gold Coast Safe Night district to target youths who are suspected of carrying weapons.

Laws will also change to make it clear to the judiciary that custody is no longer an absolute last resort after complaints that relaxed bail laws had created a revolving door of child criminals.

But a separate breach of bail offence will not be introduced, despite repeated calls from the LNP Opposition.

