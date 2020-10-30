WAR ON WASTE: How to create less landfill at refill station

REFILL NOT LANDFILL: With the help of her seven-year-old son Kelly, Beverley Whip (pictured) has opened a self-serve station with all natural, eco-friendly hair, body and cleaning products. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

BARGARA has started its own war on waste with a local family start-up fighting to reduce landfill by offering a self-serve station filled with biodegradable cleaning and beauty products.

Passionate about protecting the planet, and with the help of her bright seven-year-old son Kelly, Beverley Whip has created a range of ethically and environmentally conscious hair, body and cleaning products.

Made with love in Australia, the all natural, plant-based and vegan products are palm oil, paraben and filler free.

"My obsession with plastic waste began many years ago when I began researching where all the plastic goes and it turns out a lot of it ends up in our ocean, but if we work together to find solutions, we may change the tide," Ms Whip said.

"We've got all this plastic that we use once and then it takes about 400 years to break down and because it's not completely biodegradable, it turns into tiny pieces."

BOTTLES UP: Beverley Whip demonstrates how the Refill Not Landfill self-service station works. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Together Ms Whip and Kelly often spend time at the local beaches where they compete to see who can pick up the most plastic.

And now the mother and son duo have teamed up to create Refill Not Landfill; a self-serve station where customers can bring their own containers or purchase one in-store, with the exception of drink bottles and fill them with natural, biodegradable products.

From shampoo, conditioner, hand and body wash and laundry liquid or powder, all products are grey and septic safe.

"My son is really involved in the process and we sat down played around with the logo for a while and after narrowing it down to three names, he picked Refill Not Landfill," Ms Whip said.

"It's a real family project and I wanted my son to be aware of what happens - or what doesn't happen to our plastic, because I'm worried for his future and what the world will look like in 50 years time."

LIQUID GOLD: Some products include laundry liquid, fabric softener, washing up liquid and disinfectant. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

The products have already proven to be a hit among those who have trialled them with the face and body balm - or liquid gold as Ms Whip calls it, a crowd favourite.

"You can use it for absolutely anything - as a luxurious botanical moisturiser, for sensitive skin and eczema, sunburn, nappy rash, stretch marks, acne, scars and anti-ageing," she said.

"The Castile liquid soap is great too - it's a formula that has been around since 1770 and is so pure that you can use it on skin, clothes and even the pets.

"It's also unscented so we're encouraging customers to select their favourite scent from our range of Australian made essential oils and they smell beautiful."

Additional products available includes fabric softener, washing up liquid, disinfectant and dishwasher powder, as well as a super gentle range for sensitive skin and newborns.

All ingredients and directions are specified on the product labels.

The full price list is available instore at Artisans 4670 at 100 Hughes Rd, Bargara.

For more information, click here.