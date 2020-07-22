Wardroper duo clean up competition in stableford

Contributed by Peter Lewis.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Ninety-two players turned out for a 4BBB stableford at the Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday.

Only 26 of these were ladies, but it was the ladies’ pair of Di Dobbins and Marlene Gray who took first place with 46 points on a count back from Aaron Watts and Jason Bourke.

The wonderful thing about golf is you have a handicap, and if you combine well in a 4BBB anything is possible.

Di has a handicap of 30, Marlene’s is 28, and they managed to conquer Aaron on 12 and Jason on nine.

The placegetters were Paul Joice and Peter Lewis with 45 on a count back from Wayne Fitzgerald and Phil Batty.

These were followed by Trevor Paroz and Barry Mortimer, Dean Barnard and Scott Grigg, Dean Kercher and Penny Wardroper, and Bruce Fielder with a swinging partner Phil Batty all with 44 points.

The last three groups to feature were Warren and Helen Deighton, Ann Gardel and Tiina Randmae and Rod Wecker and Rob Stanley all with 43.

The handicap card winners were Dean Barnard, playing off scratch with 40 points and Warren Deighton, 39.

The ladies’ winners were Paula McQuat and Di Dobbins, both with 38 points.

The pin shots went to John Roser on two, Karl Kirkwood, nine, Ann Gardel on 10 and 13, and Phil Batty 16.

Eight players had 2-shot holes but some did not enter the competition, the most notable of these was Peter Lewis who chipped in on nine and 13 for birdies.

He also chipped in on six, but that was for one point only.

Thursday’s Par Division One winners were Michael Ward +3 from Geoff Harrison +1, and in Division Two Peter Krause +3 edged out Peter Scrivens +2 who in turn edged out the unlucky Brian Smith on a count back.

Following on were Trevor Paroz, Jim Grace and Albert Pini, +1, followed by Steve Mitchell, Chris Simpson, Rob Webb and Lance Lloyd on square.

The pins went to Chris Brett on two, Rob Stanley, nine, Barry Shuwalow 13 and Gavin Kerwand on 16.

In Wednesday’s multiplier Vicki Tuck and Bernice Petersen streaked home with a score of 92, from Wendy Bradley and Tina Badenhorst on 68.

In third and fourth place were Di Dobbins and Tessa Aitken, 66 and Paula Wronski and Perri Simpson on 63.

The pins went to Karl Kirkwood on two and nine, Paula Wronski on six and 13 and Vicki Tuck on 16.

Next Saturday will be a single stableford for the Master Butchers Whitsunday trophy.

Also don’t forget the following weekend is the Proserpine Open with the ladies on Friday, the mixed on Saturday and the men’s 27-hole event on Sunday.

Contributed by Tiina Randmae.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Whitsunday Golf Club fielded 24 of their own members within the Proserpine Golf Club medley stableford competition last Sunday and a particular surname kept cropping up in the results.

The name Wardroper was the theme of the day.

Linda Wardroper was the overall winner on the day with a score of 38 points, followed by her other half, Scotty with 36 points.

Next WGC placegetter was Peta Thomas with 35 points, Paul Nicol, Clay Coles, Tiina Randmae, Jason Bourke and Geoff Harrison all with 34 points.

A successful day with Whitsunday golfers filling 8 of the top 12 places.

Scotty Wardroper also took out a spot in the 2 shot club and an NTP on the 13th, while Penny Wardroper had an NTP on the 6th.