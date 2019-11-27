Warm up the vocal cords, carols are coming to town

JINGLE BELLS: The Cannonvale State School Choir performs at a previous Carols by the Beach.

Matthew Newton

PLANS for the annual Carols by the Beach are hotting up, with a fantastic array of attractions on offer.

The much-loved festive event, on Sunday, December 8, is due to take place on the Airlie Foreshore, with the Big Man in Red due to make a special appearance.

The words to the carols are displayed on a big screen, so everyone can join in the singing to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

Chairs and picnic rugs dot the foreshore and excited children wave their glow candles, as Christmas carols ring out into the night.

There will also be a Christmas themed dress-up competition for the kids, where children can "go mad” with their homemade costumes and hopefully win one of six prizes.

Food and drink will be available, including ice cream, fairy floss and coffee, and the Rotary barbecue will be serving up burgers and sausages. It is an alcohol-free event.

Dalwyn McErlane, from the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach, which organises the popular event every year, said all the action would take place on the grass area next to the new foreshore playground.

"We will have all our usual highlights, that people love so much, and Mayor Andrew Willcox will welcome everyone on behalf of council,” she said.

"The Proserpine Citizen's Band will be starting the night off, led by conductor Mike Leyland, the Choral C Voices choir will perform and the Cannonvale State School choirs will also be performing.

"We will also have students from Wellard Voice Tuition singing, with two group performances and some of the students performing solos, and also some dancing from Adore Dance, who will be doing a segment from their Christmas show.”

Ms McErlane will also be singing some Christmas hymns and carols, with Jennifer Renton, accompanied by John Garland on the piano.

The fun goes from 4.30pm to 8pm and Santa will arrive by fire engine at 7pm.

If it is raining, the event will be moved to the PCYC, Jubilee Pocket.