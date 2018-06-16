How to style your home for winter

LIKE it or not, the cold front is on our doorstep and this year we've decided to celebrate it by turning our home into a cosy sanctuary.

We spoke to some of the experts for their top tips on creating a hideaway that's warm and bright.

LAYER UP

Creating comfort zones at home is all about layering this season.

Layers of colour and texture work wonders for achieving a cosy and inviting atmosphere.

Interior stylist, television personality and author Chyka Keebaugh (Chyka Home, Hardie Grant Books, $39.99) is a big fan of layering in all areas of the home.

In winter, Chyka says she starts by adding cushions and throws to sofas and beds in a blend of different materials.

This instantly creates an air that's relaxed and inviting.

Surfaces are also laden with rich, scented candles, piles of books (in co-ordinating hues, if you like) and bowls of fresh produce.

Even rugs are given the layered treatment.

"You can't go past a sisal rug for texture and warmth, but I also like to layer them with a dhurrie or kilim rug," Chyka says.

Lounge about in comfort with an Aura vintage linen fringe throw and assorted Aura Home cushions.

Interior designer Noël Coughlan, of NC Interiors, says materials and textures such as velvet, wool, hemp and faux fur will help to foster a sense of cosiness.

"Layering soft furnishings will help to achieve an enriched comfortable space," she says.

"I also love to update my bedroom linen and accessories with more layers and textures to create a calm and more intimate space."

And don't forget you can also layer colours on the home front with paint choices.

Dulux colour and communications manager Andrea Lucena-Orr says the tonal look is one of the season's biggest trends.

It's achieved by using different shades or strengths of the one colour on walls, details and even furniture.

"Look to add colour accents in unexpected spots, such as behind shelving, on the edge of doors, or around a window frame," Andrea says.

COLOUR YOUR WORLD

Let's face it; the easiest way to change the mood of a room is through colour.

If you want to create a welcoming retreat, you might want to check out the latest colour schemes.

And, remember, less is more.

The Dulux Winter Essentials range features a palette of cool greys.

Dulux has released its Essential range for winter, with a palette of cool greys and warm natural tones of putty, rust, grey green and terracotta.

Chyka also expects to see accents of pale pink and nude everywhere this winter.

"These are colours that can be brought in with chocolates, caramels and greys, and really pop against deeper tones," she says.

Meanwhile, Noël predicts a season full of rich plums, mustard and brassy tones for extra warmth.

HAPPINESS STARTS AT HOME

You heard it right - the trend for this winter is happiness at home.

A long, hard season for many, winter is about nurturing yourself and your family when at home.

Noël recommends cocooning yourself in a hideaway that makes you feel good.

Some of her ideas include creating an air of intimacy through soft accent lighting, a hot cup of tea in a handmade ceramic mug and some soothing music.

Achieve floral happiness with Rogue home faux floral stems.

"Your home is your sanctuary and this is why it's so important to create a space you love to spend time in, a space that breathes happiness," Noël says.

The things that make Chyka happy on the home front include scented candles and fresh flowers.

"It can be hard to have fresh flowers with the heating on so I love a beautiful potted orchid on a table as it lasts longer," Chyka says.

"I also change my light bulbs to a lower wattage for ambience and introduce more lamps at this time of year.

"You want to make your house as comfortable as possible and this is done by creating a home that reflects who you are."

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

It's so easy to close the blinds and hunker down indoors for the winter.

But a few added touches can transform your outdoor area into a winter wonderland.

First and foremost, an outdoor heater is a must.

Enjoy entertaining outdoors in warmth with a Fiammetta heater from Bunnings.

Fiammetta heating spokesman Stephen Read says there is a vast range of outdoor fire pits, fireplaces and gas patio heaters to enhance the cosy factor of your outdoor area.

"The natural fire products have been very popular in the past couple of years, especially in that rustic finish, as they really create a beautiful ambience" Stephen says.

"But we're also starting to see some new innovations in gas heating products, including glass cylinders that show the flame firing up through the middle and short gas fire pits with visible flames.

"These are also terrific for creating ambience outside, plus they're quick to start and heat up, without the mess of fire pits."

Grab a Zinc Piper throw from Adairs and head outdoors to a cosy fire pit.

Throw in some comfortable outdoor furniture with cushions and rugs, along with some

soft lighting and a glass of your favourite beverage, and you'll soon feel the pull of

the great outdoors.

bunnings.com.au/our-range/brands/f/fiammetta

COSY SLUMBER

Rebecca Judd offers her top 10 tips for incorporating winter trends into your home:

Layer, layer, layer. Think bedding, cushions, chunky throw, coverlets and sheepskins. The more the better!

Go for a textured look in your quilt cover with fringing and lace to add depth and layers.

Pink is still in! From blush to rose tones, style with grey to keep the boys happy, too.

Add a point of difference and add texture to your bed with faux-fur euros (European pillows). How luxe!

Quilting on a bed cover is still on trend. The heavier weight is perfect for snuggling in.

Vibrant teal is an eye-catcher and paired with rose pink, really makes a statement.

Luxurious velvet bedspreads, such as this beauty from Nathan + Jac, create an elegant, yet cosy, feel.

Velvet is lush and brings a heightened sense of elegance to any room.

Play with dark moody interiors, either with wall paint or a statement wallpaper.

Dark violet, plum and navy with gold or brass accents look great together.

Always go for a bigger scale in winter, whether that be with your throws or cushions. The bigger the better - and more cosy.

* Check out the Rebecca Judd Loves range at Adairs.