Warner clarifies commentary kerfuffle

Aussie cricket fans thought David Warner was delivering some bad news live on air but the opening batsman has clarified comments he made about his troubling injury.

Warner hurt his groin during the ODI series against India last summer and missed the first two Tests. He slotted back into the XI for the final two matches in Sydney and Brisbane, but looked far from fully fit.

In commentary for Fox Cricket during New Zealand's win over Australia in game one of their T20 series on Monday, Warner suggested he was facing up to nine more months of rehab after ripping his tendon off the bone.

"It's going to aggravate me for the next six to nine months. But I'm sure the medicos will help me out there," he said.

The comment sparked headlines around the country but Warner eased concerns on Tuesday, taking to social media to play down question marks about his fitness.

The 34-year-old confirmed although he will require continual treatment on his groin, he will be fit enough to resume playing for NSW next week when the Blues face South Australia in a domestic one-dayer.

"Just to clarify a comment I made on commentary last night, that 'My Groin' will need on going treatment and will have an annoying pain for at least 6-9 months," Warner tweeted. "I am returning to play for NSW on the 4th March 2021."

Warner was selected for a Test tour of South Africa that was later cancelled because of COVID-19 fears, and said he's busy working on his physical fitness and adopting mental strategies to help him recover from the injury that struck him down nearly three months ago when fielding at the SCG.

"Next week I'll be picking up throwing," Warner said in commentary.

"(That was) very difficult the last couple of weeks, even trying to throw. Now it's all about lateral (movement), running between the wickets.

"You've got to teach your brain not to worry about the pain and it's not going to happen again.

"It's just getting back that confidence to be able to sidestep and run as hard as I can and dive around again.

"It's more that lunging when you're batting."

Originally published as Warner clarifies commentary kerfuffle