Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Australian Taxation Office has warned against SMS and email scams at tax time.
The Australian Taxation Office has warned against SMS and email scams at tax time.
News

WARNING: Australian Taxation Office issues MyGov scam alert

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
10th Jul 2020 10:04 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian Taxation Office has warned against myGov-themed SMS and email scams as tax time hits "full swing".

The ATO issued the warning this week, outlining scams taking the form of messages often asking the reader to "click on a link to verify your details".

The warning said those messages "may seem to be legitimate because they show in your ATO or myGov SMS message thread".

"Don't click any links, and don't provide the information requested," the ATO warning stated. "A genuine ATO or myGov message will never ask you to access online services via a hyperlink.

"Warn your family and friends to stay alert and visit our scam alerts page to learn more."

Visit www.ato.gov.au/General/Online-services/Identity-security/Scam-alerts/ for more information.

ato gympie news mygov scam alert tax time
Gympie Times

Just In

    Income tax cuts may come early

    Income tax cuts may come early
    • 10th Jul 2020 11:19 AM

    Just In

      Pandemic delivers extra blow

      Pandemic delivers extra blow
      • 10th Jul 2020 10:55 AM

      Top Stories

        15 projects funded: Suite of revamps on way to Whitsundays

        premium_icon 15 projects funded: Suite of revamps on way to Whitsundays

        News Check out the projects set to get off the ground in your community as the region gets share of $11M.

        High hopes for today’s long-awaited border reopening

        premium_icon High hopes for today’s long-awaited border reopening

        News Business owner says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about today’s border reopening.

        Miss hugs? There’s another benefit apart from avoiding COVID

        premium_icon Miss hugs? There’s another benefit apart from avoiding COVID

        News Bowen pharmacist explains why he believes we’ll see a less severe flu season this...

        DRUG BUST: 1kg of MDMA uncovered in Airlie Beach home

        premium_icon DRUG BUST: 1kg of MDMA uncovered in Airlie Beach home

        Crime Whitsunday Police allege more than one kilogram of the drug and drug utensils were...