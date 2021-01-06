WARNING CANCELLED: Rain still headed for Mackay, Whitsundays

A severe weather warning for the Whitsunday region, lower Burdekin and central coast has been cancelled. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

UPDATE 3PM: A severe weather warning for the Whitsunday region, lower Burdekin and central coast has been cancelled.

The threat of widespread heavy rainfall has eased, however there is still a risk of severe thunderstorms and localised rain.

This may lead to flash flooding in the northeast tropics and central coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the situation will continue to be monitored and severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued if necessary.

Minor flooding is expected along the Don River with Russells Crossing at Telegraph Rd in Bowen closed to all traffic.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance phone the SES on 132 500.

Visit www.bom.gov.au to stay up to date.

The Mackay Local Disaster Coordination Centre have issued a severe weather warning for areas between Townsville and Sarina. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

UPDATE 1PM: A severe weather warning has been extended from the Whitsundays to now include the Mackay region.

“Very heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts between Townsville and Sarina (are) expected, extending to the nearby ranges, where the onshore flow is expected to be strongest,” an email sent from the Mackay Local Disaster Coordination Centre stated.

“Ex-tropical cyclone Imogen continues to produce heavy thunderstorms across the northeast tropic areas, and the risk for severe thunderstorms remains.

“An update will be provided by 5pm.

“Continue to stay up-to-date by visiting our emergency dashboard www.disaster.mackay.qld.gov.au”.

Blacks Beach on Wednesday afternoon as storms are forecast to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms over the Mackay region. Picture: Tara Miko

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued two warnings for the Whitsundays.

They include a flood warning for the Don River in Bowen and a flash flooding warning for Bowen, Ayr, Proserpine, Giru, Alva Beach, Airlie Beach and Clare.

“Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is possible with six-hourly totals between 130mm to 180mm,” the BOM stated.

“The heaviest rainfall is currently occurring just offshore, and is expected to come onshore in the warning area later today.”

Flooding has closed Russells Crossing at Telegraph Rd in Bowen to all traffic.

EARLIER 12PM: A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy rain between Mt Stuart and Proserpine between now and Thursday.

“Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is possible with six-hourly totals between 130mm to 180mm,” the Bureau of Meteorology stated.

“The heaviest rainfall is currently occurring just offshore, and is expected to come onshore in the warning area later today.

“Locations which may be affected include Bowen, Ayr, Proserpine, Giru, Alva Beach, Airlie Beach and Clare.”

The BOM has issued a flood warning for the Don River in Bowen.

“(About) 30 to 40mm of rainfall has been recorded in the upper reaches of the Don River catchment in the 6 hours to 5am Wednesday which is causing minor flooding at Mt Dangar,” the warning stated.

“Further rainfall is expected during Wednesday which may produce higher levels.”

The Mackay Whitsunday region recorded healthy rain totals overnight too.

Rainfall totals across the Mackay Whitsunday region in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday:

Glenella 25mm

Mount Pleasant 27mm

Black Mountain 28

Mackay 7mm

Paget 43mm

Ooralea 20mm

Bells Creek 56mm

Sarina 59mm

Fenners Rd

Mirani 39mm

Finch Hatton 16mm

Gargett 19mm

Mt Jukes 36mm

Calen 25mm

Walkerston 41mm

Homebush 36mm

West Plane Creek Rd 63mm

Koumala 25mm

Proserpine 42mm

Hamilton Island 30mm

Jubilee Pocket 29mm

Bowen 48mm

Collinsville 14mm

Moranbah 40mm

Dysart 41mm

