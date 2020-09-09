Menu
A family returned to their Bundaberg home at 4.30pm yesterday to find their pet dog's body had been left by the steps in their front yard. Photo: Social Media
News

WARNING, GRAPHIC: Family return home to find pet stabbed

Geordi Offord
8th Sep 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 9th Sep 2020 6:14 AM
A BUNDABERG family has been left heartbroken after coming home to find their dog had been killed in a horrific way.

The family returned home after 4.30pm and saw the dog's body had been left in their front yard by the steps.

A post on the Bundaberg Forum No Rules group said the dog was still warm and bleeding, indicating the incident happened not long before.

 

Bundaberg Police attended the scene and are investigating what happened. Photo: Social Media
The post said the dog had been stabbed four times.

Kerrie Ainsworth's post said it was concerning something like this would happen in broad daylight.

"Kids play in this yard so the thought of someone entering your yard with a knife in broad daylight where your child plays and is capable of doing this is beyond scary and the owner would love to find out who it was."

 

The RSPCA are asking anyone with information to contact them. Photo: Social Media
Senior Constable Brittany Duncan from Bundaberg Police confirmed police attended the scene yesterday and are investigating the matter.

The NewsMail also contacted the RSPCA who said they were not previously aware of the matter.

The spokeswoman said they are encouraging anyone with information on the situation to make a cruelty report via 1300 264 625.

