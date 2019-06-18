WARNING: Learn how to pick a counterfeit note

POLICE have seized counterfeit money from a business in Airlie Beach.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the business reported the fake $100 note to police after a person used it to buy a hat.

"At about 2.42pm on June 16 a person has entered a business on Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach and has presented a $100 note to staff during the purchase of a single hat,” he said.

"This note was later scrutinised by staff and suspected as being counterfeit currency.

"Whitsunday police were contacted and have attended to the business. The $100 note in question was seized and officers are now hoping to speak with the person involved as police believe they may be able to assist with this investigation.”

Police have released an image of a person who they believe may have information about the offence. Anyone with information linked to the image is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible. Contributed

A Whitsundays Police spokesman said shoppers and businesses should remain vigilant for counterfeit money. He said with a couple floating around, there was always a likelihood there could be more.

Anyone with information is urged to phone police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

How To Identify A Counterfeit Note From A Genuine Note

1. Is it plastic? Australian banknotes are printed on plastic and have a distinct feel. A suspect banknote may feel excessively thick or thin compared to a genuine banknote. It is difficult to start a tear along the edge of a genuine banknote. You can also try scrunching the banknote in your hand - a genuine banknote should spring back.

2. Look for the Coat of Arms. If you hold the banknote to the light, you should see the Australian Coat of Arms.

3. Look for the star. Diamond-shaped patterns are printed inside a circle on both sides of the banknote. If you hold the banknote up to the light, the patterns should line up perfectly to form a seven-pointed star.

4. Check the clear window. The clear window should be an integral part of the banknote and not an addition. Check that the white image printed on the window cannot be easily rubbed off. Also look for the embossing - there is a wave pattern in the window of the $10 banknote, and the value of the banknote in the windows of $20, $50 and $100 banknotes.

5. Feel the dark printing. It is produced with a special raised ink that can be felt with your finger.

6. Check the print quality. The background printing should be sharp. Check for irregularities such as less clearly defined patterns, thicker or thinner lines, or colour differences.

7. Look for the microprinting. Under a magnifying glass you will see tiny, clearly defined words on the top left corner of the $5 banknote and near the portraits on the other banknotes.