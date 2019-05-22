WARNING! This toy store penis flasher is in the community

Shopping centre flasher Gregory Wayne Chambers has a habit of fully exposing his genitals to little girls.

IF YOU see this man lurking around the aisles of your local toy store, please remove your children and avert your eyes because you may see something quite vile.

Over the past few years the air-conditioning technician has targeted some of Queensland's largest shopping centres for his vile acts.

On Wednesday, the former Ipswich worker pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to one charge of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Chambers was sentenced to 12 months in jail but that was suspended for three years, meaning he walked from court a free man.

Chambers has a long history of showing his penis to random children as they innocently browse in Myer and other major outlets.

His latest victim was just seven years old.

The youngster and her little sister were checking out toys in Westfield's Chermside Shopping Centre on April 18, 2018 while their grandfather, who had taken them shopping, was a small distance away.

Chamber stalked the girls until the victim's sister moved to another part of the store.

Chambers then approached the seven-year-old, stopping about 2m from her.

He unzipped himself and exposed his genitals, staring at the child until she ran to her sister.

The siblings raced to their grandfather, with the older one telling her pop: "A man showed me his doodle".

Police were contacted and Chambers was found nearby and charged.

He spent 28 days on remand before he was released from prison to wait for his sentencing this week.

Chambers had also been caught exposing himself to an adolescent girl in school uniform at Myer in Chermside and the court heard that two shop workers discovered him with his penis hanging out a children's store in Westfield Toombul.

Again, he was charged for both of these acts, faced court and served no time in jail.

Judge Michael Shanahan said the 67-year-old's offending was becoming more brazen and that he would go to jail if he did not get himself under control.

Judge Shanahan noted Chambers was sacked from his job of 20 years when his Ipswich employer found out what he was up to and that he had to give up his home to live in a share house.

The court also heard he was receiving psychological care and that Chambers had made full admissions to his partner, who lives in Victoria.

"If you indulge in this behaviour again ... you will be in jail," the judge said. - NewsRegional