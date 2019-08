WARNING: Post shared to a number of Facebook pages warning of wire allegedly strung across a road at Lanitza.

ONE person has been injured after they allegedly were hit by hire strung across a road at Lanitza.

A message of warning spread across Clarence Valley Facebook groups over the weekend alerting residents to the incident.

"Watch out if your (sic) riding you (sic) bike along the railway service road near Lanitza. Someone strung wire across it," the post said.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer said police were unaware of the alleged incident.