The Mackay Regional Council is urging pet owners to be vigilant as mating season for wild dogs gets under way.
Pets & Animals

Warning to pet owners as wild dog sightings increase

Mel Frykberg
24th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
PET owners are being urged to keep a close eye on their animals as reports of wild dog sightings increase during mating season.

Mackay Regional Council has received 10 customer service requests about wild dogs in the past two weeks, after receiving no reports for months.

“Mating season generally runs from March to May each year and mature dogs will be scouting for mates during this time,” Mackay Community and Client Services director Angela Hays said.

Pet owners in rural and urban areas of Mackay are advised to have a secure, fenced yard and bring domestic animals inside at night or put them in a kennel outside to keep them safe.

mackay council wild dogs
Mackay Daily Mercury

