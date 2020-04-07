Menu
CRACKING DOWN: Charleville police have been cracking down on social distancing rules.
WARNINGS ISSUED: Price to pay for not keeping distance

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
7th Apr 2020 4:15 PM
WARNINGS have been issued by Charleville police for those not abiding by social distancing laws, with officers working to enforce compliance.

Senior Sergeant, Officer in Charge Mick Symes of Charleville police said while no infringement notices have been issued yet as part of the response to the Covid19, police are continuing ongoing planning to maintain frontline capability in supporting Queensland Health and the government.

Charleville Police are assisting with hard border closures with drivers and passengers being turned around where necessary and enforcement of compliance for self-isolation and mass gatherings," he said.

"Police are issuing Infringement Notices for non-compliance. Police encourage all members of the community to maintain social distancing and not take part in mass gatherings."

 

Violations of the following laws will acquire the fines below:

- Contravene requirement/declared public health emergency: $1334 for individuals, $6672 for corporations

- Fail to comply with public health direction: $1334 for individuals, $6672 for corporations

- Fail to comply with direction of public health emergency officer: $1334 for individuals, $6672 for corporations

Queensland Police have been using the services of a legal advice line, which is available for officers to call and receive advice about whether infringements should be delivered for certain behaviours.

Charleville Western Times

