Warnock named FC's best player

FOOTBALL: Whitsunday FC held its annual awards night on Saturday at Mantra Club Croc Resort.

The event concluded what was a solid season at senior level for the club in the Mackay and Regional Football Zone competition.

Scott Warnock took out the top award on the night, the Premier Division MVP.

Warnock proved a wonderfully consistent performer as FC qualified for the top-flight finals series in fourth place before bowing out of the title race.

Matt Ringland collected the Coaches Award from Ben Smith and Kurt Ashley was recognised for his impressive year by taking out the Most Improved Player.

The leading lights of the reserves team also were celebrated.

The reserves qualified for the finals series in fourth place and like the Premier Division team was knocked out of the title race in week one of the post-season.

Mike Downing was a rock throughout the campaign and a popular winner of the MVP.

Josh Monsour secured the Coaches Award and Keiren Munckton's productive campaign was capped by him taking out the Most Improved Player.

Whitsunday FC also presented medallions to players who have played a high amount of games since Sports TG records were first kept in 2013.

Richard Draper has been the busiest player in that period, playing 137 matches, followed by Hamish Woods (91 matches), Ben Smith (88), Nic Langevad (87), Anthony Nobilia (86), Jayden Tween (84) and Jake Flaherty (81).

Whitsunday FC thanked their sponsors for their support throughout the season and has already set its sights on an impressive campaign in 2019.

The club is also in the midst of running their Summer Sixes competition which takes place each Wednesday night.