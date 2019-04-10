Alpaca dead after man fails to feed pets

A FORMER Navy clearance diver was "doing his incompetent best" when four alpacas and a goat in his care became emaciated and infested with lice, a court has been told.

Warren Dean and his partner Lisa Cole did not provide enough food for the animals, leading to the death of one of the alpacas.

The Southport Magistrates Court was told the pair had the animals for just a month at their Currumbin Valley property when the RSPCA became involved.

Yesterday Dean pleaded guilty to multiple charges including failure to provide adequate food.

Cole pleaded guilty to a single charge of failing to comply with animal welfare directions.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse fined Dean, 57, $1000 and ordered by pay the RSPCA $9,918 for the cost of looking after the animals.

She also ordered he pay more than $1100 in court costs.

Cole was fined $200 and ordered to pay the RSPCA another $200.

The couple's barrister Tony Kimmins said the pair did not mean to harm the animals.

"They did their incompetent best to try and allow the animals to live," he said.

Mr Kimmins said the pair had purchased the alpacas to give Dean to help cope with his post traumatic stress disorder.