20°
News

Warren remembered as gentle, kind and helpful to all

20th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
MISSED: A memorial service will be held for Warren Petty at a date to be confirmed in Airlie Beach.
MISSED: A memorial service will be held for Warren Petty at a date to be confirmed in Airlie Beach. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WARREN Petty will always be remembered as gentle and loving by his dad Denis Petty and his older sister Sharlene Anderson.

The 45-year-old plumber, who had been living in Woodwark, was tragically killed in a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Shute Harbour Rd and St Martins Lane last Friday.

Sharlene said Warren had moved to the Whitsundays about 17 years ago and was well known and respected in his trade.

"He would do anything for anybody and give anyone the time of day," she said.

"He was not a materialistic person at all and that's why he loved Airlie. He loved the beach, he loved his dog Diego and he loved his work.

"He was always happy and very quirky - very different - but that was him."

Warren's cremation will take place in Brisbane, with Sharlene describing it as him "coming home".

"He lost his mum last year so he's going home to her," she said.

A memorial service will be held in Airlie Beach at a later date, with all who knew "Wazza", as he was affectionately nicknamed, invited to attend.

Warren leaves behind his dad Denis, sister and brother-in-law Sharlene and Mark Anderson, and beloved niece and nephew Taylah and Corey Anderson.

He is also sorely missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  in memorium tribute whitsundays woodwark

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
End of an era for the Whitsunday Fun Race

End of an era for the Whitsunday Fun Race

Over the years, this event has taken on many guises, however in recent times, the event has struggled to fit into today's busy lifestyle for many people.

Notorious look at 16th century

PIRATE SHIP: The 16th century era ship the Notorious will be docking in the Whitsundays this Friday.

Notorious look at 16th century.

Marina effort pays off

HOST PORT: The Clipper Round the World Race will call into Abell Point Marina in January 2018.

Marina effort pays off.

Great Barrier Reef: new pics show what it's really like

FULL OF LIFE: A visitor with red Cat Adventures enjoying a positive reef expreience post TC Debbie.

Social media posts and news coverage beating up cyclone's impact

Local Partners

BMW unleashes new bike on Proserpine track

RIDERS take a look at the new offering from BMW - a small capacity 310cc learner approved motorcycle.

Help to get the best return

HELPING HANDS: Teodora Dale, Lisa Hanigan and Angela Archer are on site at The Tax Shop in Cannonvale to file your returns.

Help to get the best return.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

IF HISTORY is anything to go by, when the finale of Australian Ninja Warrior airs next week, no one will be crowned the winner.

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 pricing

Samsung Galaxy Book

The ranges cater for both Android and Windows platforms

Tough Thursday? Little Prince George can relate

THURSDAY is a tough one for most of us.

Versaille's cross-dressing warrior a dream role

Alexander Vlahos in a scene from season two of the TV series Versailles.

Drama's larger-than-life French aristocrat well ahead of his time.

Oh! G'day Greg: The Shark goes starkers at 62

Norman says he didn’t have any way of giving the golf balls a polish

BEST VALUE PROPERTY IN HIDEAWAY BAY!!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $129,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Under Contract:- Property with so many opportunities, Buy 1 or all 3!

1 Simpson Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 1 2 Under Contract

If you're looking for a country lifestyle change, you can't go past this one! Breathe in the fresh country air whilst admiring the spectacular Dryander mountain...

DA approved for x2 freestanding homes

6 Beth Court, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding ... $219,000

With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding opportunity for you to purchase this block that can allow you to build a brand new home for...

UNDER OFFER

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 $185,500

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

Under Contract

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... Under Contract

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

UNDER OFFER

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 UNDER OFFER

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $20,000 of the price this week. Priced well...

UNDER OFFER

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

Rare Opportunity with Spectacular Views

Lot 3 Conway Road, Conway 4800

Residential Land Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons ... $180,000

Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons Beach and Midge Point in your backyard. Only a short half hour drive to Cannonvale...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Plans revealed for burnt-out shopping centre

An aerial view of the Whitsunday Shopping Centre the day after the Target Country section of the complex was gutted by fire.

Development application lodged with Whitsunday Regional Council

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!