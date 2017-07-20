Warren remembered as gentle, kind and helpful to all

MISSED: A memorial service will be held for Warren Petty at a date to be confirmed in Airlie Beach.

WARREN Petty will always be remembered as gentle and loving by his dad Denis Petty and his older sister Sharlene Anderson.

The 45-year-old plumber, who had been living in Woodwark, was tragically killed in a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Shute Harbour Rd and St Martins Lane last Friday.

Sharlene said Warren had moved to the Whitsundays about 17 years ago and was well known and respected in his trade.

"He would do anything for anybody and give anyone the time of day," she said.

"He was not a materialistic person at all and that's why he loved Airlie. He loved the beach, he loved his dog Diego and he loved his work.

"He was always happy and very quirky - very different - but that was him."

Warren's cremation will take place in Brisbane, with Sharlene describing it as him "coming home".

"He lost his mum last year so he's going home to her," she said.

A memorial service will be held in Airlie Beach at a later date, with all who knew "Wazza", as he was affectionately nicknamed, invited to attend.

Warren leaves behind his dad Denis, sister and brother-in-law Sharlene and Mark Anderson, and beloved niece and nephew Taylah and Corey Anderson.

He is also sorely missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.