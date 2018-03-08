Warriors dominate Valleys

CRICKET: Warriors were too strong for Valleys on the weekend, notching their first win for the season and seeing Valleys in doubt for automatic qualification to the Grand Final.

Bowling first, Valleys struck early with a run-out and Mike Hope (1/26) seeing Warriors stutter at 2/25 after seven overs.

This brought Craig Traill to the crease who was very watchful in the first part of his innings before opening the shoulders and dispatching any wayward deliveries to the boundary.

Such was his dominance that he shared a 73 run partnership with Regan Knight, with Regan only scoring 11 runs in the partnership.

Shane Knight (22 not out) provided some great assistance as Craig went on to amass 88 runs before Jack Vass (2/28) ended the party.

Pick of Valleys bowlers, however, was young Keyra Smith who at just 14 years of age does not look out of place amongst the men with her 2/25, including two maidens, helping Valleys restrict Warriors to 162 runs.

Warriors bowlers came out firing, as Shane Knight (2/49) and young Matthew Shoebridge (3/38) bowled 16 overs straight between them, to see Valleys in all sorts of trouble at 5/63.

Ricky Parslow (36) was looking solid at the crease, before a checked drive saw him caught off Shoebridge's bowling.

Keyra Smith proved her all-round capabilities with a handy 15 runs off the bat, combining well with Dale Mengel for a partnership of 32 runs. Mengel (20 not out) was perhaps a bit too watchful with the bat as partners fell around him and the required run rate started to balloon out of control.

Regan Knight (2/19) and Bryce Fraser (2/11) combined to bundle Valleys out for 126 runs in a solid all-round bowling effort from Warriors, seeing Warriors home by 36 runs.

This weekend will see Valleys taking on Canecutters in what could shape up as the decider as to who automatically qualifies for the grand final.

The game will start from 12..30pm.

