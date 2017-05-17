Warriors put up a fight at Townsville

STILL SWIMMING: Whitsunday Warriors (Masters) Swim Club at the Tobruk swim carnival are Bob Corskie and Mark Erickson (back) with Raylene Rasmussen, Kay Corskie and Linda Wardroper.

SWIMMING: On the weekend, five Whitsunday Warriors travelled to Townsville to attend the Rats of Tobruk Long Course Swim Carnival in Townsville.

The four members swam well and the club achieved third place overall, beating Mackay and Cairns clubs.

Kay Corskie (70-74 years) and Linda Wardroper (60-64) were the Whitsunday star swimmers. Both ladies won all their swims and their age groups. Two of Corskie's best swims were her 50m freestyle in 58.52 sec and her 50m backstroke in 1.11.02. Wardroper's best swims included her 50m butterfly in 52.3 sec and her 50m freestyle in 48.27 sec.

Mark Erickson (55-59) and Raylene Rasmussen (50-54) enjoyed their 400m swim as a warm up to the carnival. Erickson won all his sprint events and was happy with all his times, especially his 200m IM which was under three minutes. Rasmussen was surprised by her 50m and 100m breaststroke times. They both participated in the TOWSA 2km Strand swim on Sunday. Erickson was easy to see in the pack of swimmers as he swam over half of the distance backstroke.

The Whitsunday Warriors will continue to train over winter in Cannonvale on Sunday mornings.