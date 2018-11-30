WARRIORS WIN THRILLER

CENTURION: Aaron Regan scored a brilliant 122, but it wasn't enough for his Valleys side to land the spoils against a plucky Warriors in Proserpine Cricket last Saturday.

CENTURION: Aaron Regan scored a brilliant 122, but it wasn't enough for his Valleys side to land the spoils against a plucky Warriors in Proserpine Cricket last Saturday. Claudia Alp

CRICKET: It was a toss to win on the weekend as steamy weather made the decision to bat an easy one for the team winning the toss in the Proserpine Cricket clash between Valleys and Warriors.

Winning the toss and batting, it appeared as though the decision could backfire on Valleys as Howard McDonald (1/43) and Ben Dray (1/65) made the early breakthroughs to have Valleys reeling on 2/9 after two overs.

Fortunes quickly turned, however, as Aaron Regan and Brett Simpson turned the tides, posting a huge 208-run partnership with Aaron raising the bat for a well-earned century along the way.

Some sloppy running between the wickets saw Brett fall for 77, with Aaron following soon after on 122 with youngster Warrick Watts (1/27) luring Aaron into a false stroke.

This brought about a collapse of Valleys' innings as Noel Waipape walked onto the field and promptly took 3/5 to bowl Valleys out for the still very respectable total of 244.

Warriors faced a small speed bump in reply, losing an early wicket as Ricky Parslow (2/35) threatened batsmen with some late swing.

Bryce Fraser and Harry Quod (24) steadied the ship with an 80-run stand before Mike Hope (1/62) made the breakthrough.

Bryce found some willing support with Regan Knight (25) to make his way to 100 runs and raise the bat before Parslow struck again.

Tony Hinschen (3/50) made significant inroads into Warriors middle-order with a Valleys victory looming.

Youngster Howard McDonald (28) backed up with the bat to breathe life backing into Warriors' innings before some late hitting from Ben Dray (21 not out) and smart batting from Warren Watts (20 not out) saw Warriors chase down the runs with an over to spare.

Tomorrow will see Valleys taking on Canecutters from 12.30pm at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds.

It promises to be an intriguing clash with both sides boasting batsmen in sparkling form.

Canecutters opener Liam Davies is coming off a last-start 119, while his brother-in-law Jamie Bell scored a brilliant 70.

Valleys will look to Regan, Simpson and Parslow to lead the way with the willow.

New or returning players are always welcome and can contact Dale Mengel on 0410 895 191 or Craig Brown on 4945 1983 for further information.