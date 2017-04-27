Warriors winning ways in the pool

LONG-STANDING: Mark Erickson was presented an award for five years of service at the Whitsunday Masters Carnival on Saturday.

SWIMMING: On Saturday 30 adult swimmers participated in the Whitsunday Warriors Short Course Swim Carnival which was held at the Cannonvale Pool.

Club president Bob Corskie said the carnival was very successful and enjoyable.

He said one of the benefits of hosting a smaller carnival was that everyone got to meet each other.

Surprisingly, swimmers travelled from Townsville, Maryborough, Mackay and Brisbane for the sanctioned carnival.

And there were many highlights of the afternoon.

"It was great to see Nicki Steel, Linda Wardroper and Sarah Rogers return to the club. Even though Nicki and Linda have only returned to swimming this year, they still have what it takes and won their respective age groups,” Whitsunday Warriors' Raylene Rasmussen said.

Jasmine Kratz and Caz Hanks participated in their first masters swim carnival and performed extremely well and were supported by their cheer squad Blake and Tegan Hanks, Isabelle Kratz and Annaleise McIntosh. Both ladies swam strongly and won their respective age groups.

Kay Corskie won her age group easily and was very proud of her 25m breaststroke swim.

Andrea Mitchell, Di O'Donnell and Cheryl West were all in very competitive age groups. The ladies swam very well and won places in the top three positions.

Glenn McKerley was in fine form. He swam an impressive 50m breaststroke in under 42 seconds. Glenn also took out top points in all his swims and won his age group.

Mark Erickson and Raylene Rasmussen also had a great afternoon of swimming and catching up with swim friends.

Many swimmers enjoyed the end of carnival relays.

Even though the Whitsunday team performed extremely well, the club was just beaten by the North Mackay Sinkers.

The skins event was won by Mackay swimmer Robyn Richards.

The tropical challenge (100m freestyle swim) was won by Bert Collyer.

During the presentation, coach Mark Erickson was presented with a conspicuous award for five years of service to Masters Swimming Australia for his involvement with the National Coaching Council.

Also during the presentation, swimmers celebrated Margaret Cunningham's 92nd birthday.

Bob Corskie would like to thank all the volunteers who assisted with the carnival especially Theresa Manning (recorder), Rob Lee and Rob Lucas (referees).

For more information about masters swimming, which is available to a senior competitors, you can visit their Facebook page, Whitsunday Masters Swimming.