Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BURNOUTS: Police believe the group of five were hooning at the time of the incident. Picture: file
BURNOUTS: Police believe the group of five were hooning at the time of the incident. Picture: file
News

Warwick girl remains in ICU after horror Gold Coast crash

Jessica Paul
21st Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD Warwick girl remains in intensive care after suffering serious head injuries in a high-speed car crash on the Gold Coast.

The teen was a passenger in one of two vehicles that crashed into a creek bed on Burnside Rd at Ormeau yesterday, during what police believe was a hooning incident.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman confirmed the Warwick girl remained in a critical but stable condition in the ICU at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A teen boy from Warwick, another two from Allora, and a 15-year-old girl from Boonah were also involved in the crash.

All four people were transported to Gold Coast Hospital with a range of minor injuries.

The scene of the crash at Burnside Road, Ormeau. Picture: Lea Emery / Gold Coast Bulletin
The scene of the crash at Burnside Road, Ormeau. Picture: Lea Emery / Gold Coast Bulletin

At this stage, no charges have been laid.

The crash occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning, when police responded to reports of hooning on the Gold Coast road at about 1.15am.

Police said they attempted to intercept one of the cars involved, but it drove off at a high speed.

The vehicle and a second car were found crashed into a creek bed a short time later.

A QPS spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit's investigations were ongoing under supervision by the Ethical Standards Command.

crash emergency injuries
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police charge man over alleged Costigan hotel assault

        Premium Content Police charge man over alleged Costigan hotel assault

        Crime The Whitsunday MP claimed he was assaulted and called names at a North Queensland watering hole.

        One new virus case in Queensland

        Premium Content One new virus case in Queensland

        News Deputy Premier to update state's COVID case total

        IN COURT: 59 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 59 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        Crime Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Proseprine Magistrates Court today...

        MP renews push for new state as election looms

        Premium Content MP renews push for new state as election looms

        News Townsville could become the capital of a new state under a new plan