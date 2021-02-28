Man fronts court over two-year string of burglary, DV

IN COURT: The man smashed through two doors to gain entry to one of the homes he broke into. Picture: iStock

IN COURT: The man smashed through two doors to gain entry to one of the homes he broke into. Picture: iStock

HOW TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION

A Warwick man has avoided a jail stint after pleading guilty to a string of drug-fuelled burglaries and domestic violence offences across southern Queensland.

The man's crime spree began with breaching a domestic violence order taken out by his then-partner, calling or texting her nearly 50 times between June 8, 2018 and July 29, 2018.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 37-year-old, who cannot be named, knew the harassment would violate the no-contact clause in the order.

The man then smashed through the glass and screen doors to gain entry to a woman's Bentley Park home on October 31, 2018, taking jewellery worth approximately $1000.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the thief was identified using DNA evidence at the scene, and when questioned said he was a heavy drug user and wanted the profits to continue his habit.

Sergeant de Lissa told the court the man ramped up his next burglary attempt, with an Edmonton resident coming home on February 13, 2019 to find their home unlocked with doors reefed open and cupboards disturbed.

The stolen camera, mobile phone, gold wedding ring, alcohol, and money bank were totalled at about $4400, with the Warwick man again admitting he would use the money to fuel his drug addiction.

The Warwick court heard the man breached another domestic violence order against a different partner in April last year, flipping a table during a volatile family dispute.

He was also caught driving unlicensed on November 26 last year at Tivoli.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane said his client was introduced to marijuana at just 12 years old and was addicted to ice by 23, which accelerated his criminality.

MORE STORIES:

Defendant explodes in violent rage over court verdict

Father-of-two fronts court over drug-fuelled crime spree

Man forwards ex's nudes in 'humiliating' harassment

Mr Sloane added the man was engaging with the men's shed and his full-time employer to turn his life around, focusing on his new partner and their new baby.

The man was sentenced to 15-and-a-half months' jail with immediate release on parole, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Mr Noud acknowledged the man was battling a drug addiction at the time, but warned him the community was "sick and tired" of violent crimes and he could face harsher penalties in the future.

The man pleaded guilty to two counts each of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and contravening a domestic violence order. He pleaded guilty to a further count of unlicensed driving.