Was Cook’s 1770 ship’s diary inaccurate?

Captain James Cook began his voyage to explore ‘Terra Australia incognita’ in 1768

THERE is controversial debate about the dates and times Lieutenant James Cook recorded in his journal while in Australian waters in 1770.

As Mackay writer Neil Francey explained in the book The Whitsunday Region, Cook's journals used 'ship's time' which marked the start of a new day from noon instead of from midnight.

Secondly, La Trobe University emeritus professor Alan Frost said Cook, on his journey westward across the Pacific to Australia, had crossed the International Date Line.

But Cook only adjusted for this in his diary when he arrived in Batavia after leaving Australia, Dr Frost said.

Thus, many have questioned the accuracy of when Cook wrote about his discoveries.

The matter was even debated by the Australian Senate in parliament in 1959.

Still, something unanimously agreed upon by many, including Mackay Harbour Master Jason Britton, is that Cook was a brilliant cartographer.

"When I started at sea 31 years ago, there were still some charts of Captain Cook's in use," Mr Britton said.

"He wasn't a typical Royal Navy sailor … as a navigator and cartographer, his work was second to none."