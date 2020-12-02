“Was it worth it?”: Court hears of taunts in murder trial

Corinne Henderson’s new love has told a jury he heard her last words as he hid in a bathroom just metres from where she was killed.

MOMENTS after killing his former partner in a violent rampage, accused murderer Dane Andrew Pilcher taunted her new lover, a court has been told.

"Was it worth it?" Pilcher reportedly asked Dwayne Wickham as police escorted him from Corinne Henderson's bloodstained apartment.

"Did you get your load off?" the murder accused is alleged to have spat at his lover's new flame.

Mr Wickham was casually dating Corinne after she split from Pilcher. He gave evidence as the murder trial entered its third day at the Townsville Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Pilcher faces a murder charge. He pleaded guilty to her manslaughter on Monday, though the prosecution elected to continue the trial in hopes of a murder conviction.

Dwayne Wickham, boyfriend to alleged murder victim Corinne Henderson leaving the Townsville courthouse after giving evidence in the trial of her accused murderer Dane Pilcher. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees alleges that Pilcher stabbed and slashed Corinne 21 times shortly after he was sent a Facebook photo of her at the races with Mr Wickham.

Mr Wickham told the jury he heard Corinne's last words as he hid in a bathroom just metres from where her life was taken.

The pair had spent the day together with family at the Townsville Races on September 26, 2015, before they enjoyed an evening watching movies at Corinne's Idalia apartment.

He said they had been in bed when Corinne's dog began barking late that evening.

"Aurora started barking and we both got up out of bed … that is when there was a banging on the door," he said.

Mr Wickham said he shut himself in the ensuite when Corinne told him to hide and not come out. From the bathroom, he heard an argument, a struggle and the final moments of Corinne's life.

"He was angry. Dane said 'I left everything for you. Are you sleeping with him?'," Mr Wickham said.

"He said again 'are you f-cking him?'She said 'well yeah' and that is when Dane screamed 'you f-cking b-tch'."

Mr Wickham told the jury he heard Corinne yell out and ask Pilcher what he was doing before something hit the bathroom wall.

After killing Corinne, the court was told Pilcher called his ex wife before emergency services.

Katherine Pilcher recounted the "hysterical" call to the jury.

"I think I've killed her. She is not moving. There is blood everywhere," Pilcher is alleged to have told the mother of his child.

Murder accused Dane Pilcher allegedly called his ex-wife Katherine Pilcher (pictured) before triple-0. She gave evidence in his second murder trial at the Townsville courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"I told him to stay with her and call an ambulance.

"He said he couldn't because he thought he had killed her and at that stage I didn't understand the severity of the situation.

Ms Pilcher told the jury she then told her former husband to "stay with her or run".

Sargent Ian Wanchap was one of the first responders. He told the court he arrived at the Sanctuary Apartments complex at 11.01pm and found Corinne's body slumped against a wall.

Photos shown to the court show her small frame, lifeless and bloody dressed in her bed clothes on the floor of her apartment.

Sargent Wanchap could not find a pulse.

The trial will continue on Thursday with the accused, Pilcher, expected to give evidence.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as "Was it worth it?": Court hears of taunts in murder trial