Was this the Whitsundays best haunted Halloween house?

THE HAUNTING: Greg Lawn and Martika Duncan outside of the haunted house located in Collinsville.

AFTER more than a decade scaring the community, one of the Whitsundays biggest and most immersive Halloween experiences is calling it a day.

When Collinsville resident Greg Lawn first built his haunted house experience twelve years ago, he never expected it to become as big as it has.

Now spanning over a triple car garage, two marquees, a basement and half of his front yard, the haunted house takes months to set up.

The self-confessed horror fan, who takes great pleasure in 'watching the kids come out screaming' said it started with a single garage and has continued to expand since.



"My son was about 12 and he asked if we could build a Halloween display," Mr Lawn said.

"I love building props and I thought 'yeah, why not?', and we turned one garage into a haunted house.

"It was so popular that the next year we made it two garages, then three, and it just got bigger and bigger."

The entrance to the Lawn Family haunted house Supplied

With over 330 people coming through the door on Halloween night this year, and more expected tonight, it's an impressive number for a town with a population of about 1500.

Mr Lawn said he would regularly have children come through the house and bring their parents back.

In turn, they would be so impressed they would bring their mates back from the pub.

"You know you're doing something right if you can drag guys away from the pub to check it out," he said.

The house is a combination of items Mr Lawn has built, as well as many spooky additions that have been sourced from around the world.

Some of the props used in the haunted house. Supplied

His favourite prop is an animatronic replica of the doll from the Exorcist, built by the original prop designer, which he believes is the only one in Australia.

"It took me around 18 months to track the guy down through a number of sources," he said.

"Its head moves around the full 360 degrees and it's remote-controlled too."

As with any good horror movie eventually, it must come to an end and unfortunately this year will be the last that the Lawn family holds their Halloween extravaganza.

Mr Lawn said his new passion project is on the way - a 1950's Corvette - and he has been building a 50's themed diner to match which he incorporated into this years haunted house.

A life-sized Terminator is displayed. Supplied

He also said the Halloween experience has become 'very big', and is now difficult to set up, tear down and store.

"I used to be able to store everything at another location, but a few years ago I had to move it to our house," he said.

"There's a lot of props so you're literally climbing over Halloween things to get to anything.

"I've also finally bit the bullet and I have my dream car on the way, so between that and the diner I'm building, I'll be short on time."

He said there has been a lot of interest in some of the Halloween items from as far as Rockhampton and Cairns.

Modest to the end, he said it was a team effort from the start and the continual help from the community is what allowed him to continue for so long.

"I've had so much help over the years and made new friends from it as well," he said.

"I want to thank them all for everything they've given."

But the real question must be asked, what about that one of a kind Exorcist doll? Is it going to be sold as well?

"Not a chance," he said.