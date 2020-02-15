WASHED OUT: Walk to the Lighthouse event cancelled

ONCE IN A LIFETIME: The 2019 Bowen Walk to the Lighthouse has been officially cancelled. Pictured is the 2018 event.

ONCE IN A LIFETIME: The 2019 Bowen Walk to the Lighthouse has been officially cancelled. Pictured is the 2018 event.

BOWEN Tourism has confirmed that the popular Lighthouse Walk will not be going ahead this year due to safety concerns.

The event, which usually takes place in August, was renowned as an outstanding community event and named the Community Event of the Year at the recent Australia Day awards.

Co-ordinator at Bowen Tourism and Business Christin Short said the growing event was important for Bowen Tourism and had “enormous potential” to bring visitors to the region.

“The event has become a major event in the calendar for Bowen,” she said.

“It’s a key event that can help us grow our visitor numbers.”

With more than 3500 people attending in 2019, Ms Short said it was “disappointing” not to be able to run the event this year.

“The main reason for the walk not going ahead is the safety of our visitors and locals,” she said.

“Basically the tide is too high and there was literally not a time that it was safe.”

Ms Short said tides need to be below 0.1m to get safe passage across to the lighthouse, and this year the tides were 0.2m.

As the event is hugely popular, Ms Short urged caution for anyone still considering doing the walk unofficially.

“I suspect that people would still choose to do the walk, but I advise caution,” she said.

“The deepest area of the walk is the area closest to the mainland.

“I would check the depth there and if that’s too deep I would advise not to go.”

Ms Short said they were looking forward to hosting the event in 2021, if tides were more co-operative.

“It’s quite disappointing to not deliver the event, but safety comes first,” she said.

“We look forward to hosting it in 2021 and will advise people when more information is available.”

To check Bowen 2020 tide times: http://www.bom.gov.au/ntc/IDO59001/IDO59001_2020_QLD_TP001.pdf