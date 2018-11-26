'Rare event': Deepwater bushfire not 'run-of-the-mill' fire

BUSHFIRE: Properties are currently under threat near Round Hill, Agnes Water.

BUSHFIRE: Properties are currently under threat near Round Hill, Agnes Water.

8.00PM: QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has advised residents in Deepwater and Baffle Creek, who haven't evacuated, to leave.

"This is a very intense fire, it is actually making it very difficult for our experienced crews to deal with this," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We have all of the state emergency services on the ground, and working together to make sure that we are looking after the people most in need."

The Premier also said this is an unusual bushfire for Queensland.

"We expect this to be happening for a few more days," she said.

Fire inspector Andrew Sturgeous said this fire event is very rare.

"It's not a run-of-the-mill fire by any stretch," Mr Sturegous said.

"If you've seen fires like this before, and you stayed at home, this is not like those other fires."

Firefighters will continue to work throughout the night to contain the blaze.

3.30PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services now advise bushfire conditions are getting worse at Deepwater.

They advise residents to follow their bushfire survival plan, and if they do not have one, evacuate when it clear to do so.

All Deepwater residents are advised to evacuate to the Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield St.

QFES have also released photos showing the scale of the bushfires near Deepwater.

2.50PM: RESIDENTS in Round Hill are now being advised by QFES to prepare to leave, as an unpredictable fire is travelling towards Bousgas Drive, Springs Road and Anderson Way.

Firefighters advise residents to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan, or be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

2.40PM: QUEENSLAND Police have issued an emergency situation at Deepwater under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

It was made a 1.45pm, and includes the areas within Deepwater Drive and Deepwater Road, Deepwater Road and Matchbox Road intersections including Matchbox Road and Capricornia Drive, Capricornia Drive and Seabreeze Road.

Residents are asked to evacuate via Fingerboard Road towards Miriam Vale.

1:10PM: RESIDENTS near Deepwater, south of Agnes Water, have been asked to evacuate as bushfires are getting worse in the region, and expected to impact the region at 1.30pm.

As of 12.50pm, a dangerous and unpredictable fire is travelling in a south south-west direction towards Deepwater.

Deepwater residents should evacuate the township in a westerly direction towards Miriam Vale using Fingerboard Road.

Evacuation centres are currently being established at Miriam Vale.

QFES advises the following:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

Secure your pets for safe transport.

Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

The next alert by QFES will be issued at 2.50pm, or when the situation changes.

1:00PM: DISCOVERY Christian College in Agnes Water is opening its doors to anyone affected by this bushfire, including animals and pets.

The College asks that the animals can be tethered as the school has no fences to contain them.

As of 1.00pm, the fire is still active and threatening properties near Agnes Water.

EARLIER: THE Queensland and Fire Emergency Services have issued an alert to residents near Round Hill, south of Agnes Water, to be prepared to leave due to a fast-moving bushfire.

As of 10:20am today, it is travelling from Deepwater National Park in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive, Springs Road and Anderson Way - including the Sunrise estate.

Firefighters are warning the estate could be at risk due to the fire.

They have advised residents to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan, or to be ready to leave as the situation could get worse quickly.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire, but they also advise they might not be able to protect all properties in the region.

QFES advise the following:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

If residents believe they are directly under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

This is a developing story, more to come.