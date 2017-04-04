WATCH: Australian Defence Force in the Whitsundays

THE Australian Defence Force has offered an inside look into their clean up operations in the Whitsundays.

Their recently released video shows their clean up efforts in Wilsons Beach.

"Around this area in Wilsons Beach, they've got hit by a lot. (There's) a lot of debris, trees uprooted, all of the single level houses are completely filled up with debris," Lance Corporal Jason Bickham said.

Lieutenant Andrew Shone said they had seen a range of devastation.

"(There's) a property on top of the hill that has been completely flattened. At one point (there was) 5m of water that went through the houses. (It) completely destroyed everything in that persons place," he said.

The Australian Defence Force in Airlie Beach on Monday afternoon. Dane Lillingstone

One Hydeaway Bay resident said Cyclone Debbie was the worst experience of her life.

"As far as we're concerned, it was the most horrific experience of our lives. We said it was the worst two days of our lives. We've never spent two days as bad as this in any circumstances whatsoever," Maren Matthew said.

Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Harris said their operations would now focus on Airlie Beach and Proserpine.

"Our focus is very much shifted to helping some of the more isolated communities along the coastline Dingo Beach, Hydeaway Bay and also into Conway Beach and Wilsons Beach. These were the areas that were perhaps worst hit both from wind damage but also from a significant storm surge," she said.

Joint Task Force 661 is the Australian Defence Force response to support local and state authorities with the recovery following Cyclone Debbie.