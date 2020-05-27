WATCH: Beautiful whale calf wows off Whitsunday Island

AMAZING footage of a whale calf that wowed tourism operators yesterday has been revealed - and there's no doubting the amazing presence the underwater beauty carries.

The juvenile whale was believed to be the first of the majestic creatures seen in the Whitsunday waters for the 2020 season.

A humpback whale has wowed a skipper off Whitsunday Island, believed to be the first whale in the waters for the season. Supplied

Normally, keen whale-watchers wouldn't expect to see whales in the region's pristine ocean until about the end of June, with the most sightings expected through July and August.

Red Cat Adventures skipper, Mark Huston, said he was "in awe" when his crew spied the humpback whale calf while they traversed the Whitsunday islands yesterday.

Spotted in Tongue Bay, northeast of Whitsunday Island, Mr Huston said the calf was "amazing" and said he never grew sick of seeing one of the world's largest creatures.

A humpback whale spotted off Tongue Bay, Whitsunday Island. Supplied

"This one was just a little calf, we hung around to see whether we could spot it's mother but she didn't come to say hello.

"It doesn't matter how many times you see a whale. They're simply amazing, they get you every time."

He said there was lots of marine life in the Whitsundays at the moment, including pods of dolphins and groups of turtles.

