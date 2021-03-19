Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Boy casually pops a wheelie over flooding bridge
News

WATCH: Boy casually pops wheelie over flooding bridge

TIM JARRETT
19th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has captured the moment a boy casually popped a wheelie while crossing a flooded bridge, moments before it disappeared under water.

The video was filmed in Bellingen after Lavenders Bridge had already been closed to traffic.

The young boy was able to ride up on an elevated footpath, where he put on a show for the watching public.

Lavenders Bridge has now completely disappeared under water and will often do so during flood events, sometimes cutting the town in half for days.

Meanwhile, the entire town of Dorrigo has been cut off via its eastern approach after heavy rains caused a significant land-slip on Waterfall Way between Summervilles Road and Horseshoe Road, Thora.

bellingen bellinger river flood coffs harbour flooding coffs harbour floods orara river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifelong footballer starts new academy for budding players

        Premium Content Lifelong footballer starts new academy for budding players

        Clubs The Golden Boot winner has taken to the field in both the UK and Australia. Now she wants to help the next generation of footy stars.

        Billion-dollar family linked to underpayment probe

        Premium Content Billion-dollar family linked to underpayment probe

        Business Fair Work Ombudsman investigates underpayment claims at Hamilton Island

        ‘Ignored’: MP renews plea as nation’s borders remain closed

        Premium Content ‘Ignored’: MP renews plea as nation’s borders remain closed

        Travel A call has been made to give Whitsunday tourism operators the same level of support...

        Woman, two kids in lucky escape as car skids into water

        Premium Content Woman, two kids in lucky escape as car skids into water

        Crime CRASH WRAP: Emergency services’ busy morning with three crashes reported across...