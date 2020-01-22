WATCH: Brave blokes take on monster burger challenge

THREE brave blokes from Mackay have tackled a monster burger challenge.

The carnivorous tower of meat, smothered in cheese and served with a side of chips, is part of The Paddock & Brew's One-Up the Beast challenge.

Mirani boys Cameron Myers, Ethan Byrnes and Soul Parsons were the first brave challengers to attempt to stomach the whopper meal since the contest was announced last week.

The teenagers had faith in their eating ability but only one managed to conquer the feat.

Cameron had previously completed the Death Wish challenge at Burger Urge and was quietly confident he could handle another food coma.

Cameron Myers conquered the 12-patty Paddock & Brew burger challenge.

"Our mate works here and he told us about the challenge," Cameron said.

"We thought we'd give it a go.

"We are pretty sure we'll finish it."

One-up the beast burgers: The Paddock & Brew's 12-patty burger challenge.

All three boys started off strong, chomping through 12 meat patties.

The struggle began at the halfway point, with two out of three challengers slowing down.

After 56 minutes of solid eating, Cameron was victorious, licking his plate clean.

Soul Parsons, Ethan Byrnes and Cameron Myers tackle the burger challenge.

His mates may have had to roll him out of the restaurant but he did score a free meal for his efforts.

Another patty will now be added to the stack, making the burger a massive 1.3kg pile of meat.

If you think you have what it takes to one-up the beast, book your burger challenge by phoning The Paddock & Brew on 0487 222 880.