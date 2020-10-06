WATCH: Brother’s bravery ends in serious allergic reaction

A TEENAGER’S valiant effort to help his little sister who was flung off a dirt bike ended in a serious allergic reaction when he was swarmed by bees.

A 13-year-old girl from South Mackay was riding a dirt bike across the river from the Hold It Flats Campground in Yalboroo about 11am on Monday.

The girl crashed into a fence and was flung off the bike, landing near a beehive.

Despite wearing all the correct safety equipment, she suffered head and spinal injuries made worse by some serious bee stings.

Three family members rushed to help the girl but were also stung by the swarm of bees.

Among them was her 18-year-old brother who suffered a serious allergic reaction to the stings.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked to the scene about 11.15am with a doctor, critical care paramedic and a rescue crewman on board.

The rescue helicopter landed in a clearing near the Yalboroo playground and then flew the girl, who was in a stable condition, to Mackay Base Hospital with her mother.

The girl’s brother was taken to hospital by road to Mackay Base Hospital.