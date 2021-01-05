WATCH: Cedar Creek Falls jumpers risk injury and death

Doctors at Proserpine Hospital have already treated one person this year for a spinal injury after jumping off Cedar Creek Falls.

Medical Services Director Shaun Grimes said people continued to ignore signs warning against climbing or jumping off the falls.

Paralysis, spinal fractures, head injuries and a drowning are some of the consequences of misadventure Dr Grimes has seen in his long career in the Whitsundays.

“There is a long history of people being injured at the falls,” he said.

Proserpine Hospital Emergency Department doctors issued a warning not to jump off Cedar Creek Falls after treating three people for spinal fractures in a week in 2009.

“People who ignore warning signs and jump face a long-term consequence for some short-term fun.

“It’s a wonderful local attraction we encourage people to visit and cool off in the pool but please stay off the rocks.”

Cedar Creek Falls in the Whitsundays where people continue to jump from the waterfall despite warnings of fatalities and spinal injuries. Picture: Rae Wilson

A 37-year-old Proserpine man died after diving 25 metres off the rocks in 2006.

Police said the man failed to surface after going into the water.

It was the second death at the popular swimming hole in a decade.

In 2009, Proserpine doctors issued a warning after dealing with three spinal fractures in a week.

Dr Grimes said the increased volumes of water coming over the falls with more expected in coming days increased the risk.

“The water is extremely fast flowing and the pressure can be enough to drown even a strong swimmer.

“These mishaps also put rescue workers at risk as well.

“It’s not just submerged rocks that are a danger, it’s logs and other debris out of sight below the surface.”

Cedar Creek Falls in the Whitsundays where people continue to jump from the waterfall despite warnings of fatalities and spinal injuries. Picture: Rae Wilson

Cedar Creek Falls in the Whitsundays where people continue to jump from the waterfall despite warnings of fatalities and spinal injuries. Picture: Rae Wilson

Dr Grimes said even hitting the water feet first can potentially cause spinal injuries.

“Everyone thinks they are doing a safe jump by going feet first, but people have hit rocks on the way down and at that height it’s like landing on concrete.

“My other plea is not to swim if you’re intoxicated or drug affected, and if you’re there in a group, keep an eye on your mates.

“We want people to leave with a good memory of the Whitsundays, not a life-changing injury.”

