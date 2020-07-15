Menu
WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

by Amy Price
15th Jul 2020 2:01 PM
The Hemsworth brothers put their competitive streak to the test during their Queensland beach trip.

The Australian actors, who celebrated the border reopening with a family camping drip to Double Island Point, north of Noosa, over the weekend, both shared videos on Wednesday of themselves surfing down a sand dune.

While Chris enjoys a relatively smooth run, Liam loses his hat and slips off the board, grimacing as he says "my ass".

He's then jumped on by the kids as Chris says "smash him".

"What a weekend! My attempt at surfing down the sand dune was definitely better than @chrishemsworth," Liam Hemsworth wrote.

The family trip, which included Chris wife Elsa Pataky and their children, and friends Luke and April Munro, was in partnership with Lotus Caravans.

Chris thanked the company for "hooking us up" saying "Another incredible few days on the Australian coast".

Originally published as WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

Picture: Chris and Liam Hemsworth camping on Queensland's Double Island.
Picture: Chris and Liam Hemsworth camping on Queensland's Double Island.

celebrity chris hemsworth liam hemsworth

