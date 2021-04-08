Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Police play firefighters to save house
News

Watch: Cops hose down situation, save mother and child

by Maddy Morwood
8th Apr 2021 1:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police officers are being hailed as heroes after jumping to the aid of an unsuspecting mother and child at a house fire in far north Queensland.

The officers were conducting proactive enforcement in East Innisfail on Saturday afternoon when they noticed heavy smoke from a Phyllis Street address.

Incredible footage shared by Queensland Police show the two police men approaching a large shed heavily engulfed in flames sitting in proximity behind a house.

The video shows the two officers yelling out to alert anyone inside the house, which was dangerously close to also catching alight.

Senior Constable Ogilvie and Constable Rohder rescued a mother and a child who were inside their home and unaware of the danger unfolding outside.

They used a garden hose to douse the fire while they waited for emergency services.

Queensland police said the pair possibly saved not only both houses, but also two lives.

"They have the potential to be poached into a new career after their quick action," a spokesman said.

Originally published as Watch: Cops hose down situation, save mother and child

More Stories

editors picks fire heroism police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday tropical getaway festival sold out in 30mins

        Premium Content Whitsunday tropical getaway festival sold out in 30mins

        Destinations Festival-goers can also stroll the coral beaches, take rainforest walks, go kayaking, paddle boarding or sit poolside sipping cocktails.

        Billionaire family warning: ‘Pay penalty rates we’re broke’

        Premium Content Billionaire family warning: ‘Pay penalty rates we’re broke’

        Employment Hamilton Island in underpayment claims amid workers’ penalty rates battle

        Why some Whitsunday residents cannot phone triple zero

        Premium Content Why some Whitsunday residents cannot phone triple zero

        Information Telstra has revealed the cause of the major communication breakdown.

        ‘We were punished if someone injured themselves’: Miner

        Premium Content ‘We were punished if someone injured themselves’: Miner

        News A worker injured in last year’s Grosvenor mine blast has told an inquiry how labour...