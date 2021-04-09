Menu
Croc spotted in Bowen lagoon
WATCH: Croc makes itself at home in middle of town

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
9th Apr 2021 2:45 PM
A mum and her daughters have captured incredible video footage and pictures of a freshwater crocodile sunning itself in a very surprising location.

Melanie Costa and her daughters had finished lunch at the picnic table area of Mullers Lagoon in Bowen, when they decided to go for a walk along one of the nearby tracks.

They were walking back to the car park when Ms Costa’s youngest daughter shouted “crocodile, crocodile”.

“I thought she was just joking until I saw it for myself,” she said.

“I was very surprised as I’d heard of one living in the lagoon but I didn’t know whether it was true or not as I’d never seen it myself.

“My daughters were a little scared of it but excited at the same time to see their first crocodile in the wild.

“I think they were more worried about me getting too close to it while taking my video and photos of it.”

The freshwater crocodile spotted at Mullers Lagoon, Bowen. Picture: Melanie Costa
The freshwater crocodile spotted at Mullers Lagoon, Bowen. Picture: Melanie Costa

Ms Costa said she was surprised to spot a crocodile there as the lagoon is in the centre of town.

“It doesn’t seem like a place that a crocodile would like to hang out,” she said.

“Mullers Lagoon is a pretty idyllic setting with a wide range of birds that frequent there or have habitats there.”

She said people often fed ducks and turtles in the area, with the animals not shy of coming close to people.

A local wildlife carer said the freshwater crocodile has been named “Colin”.

Mullers Lagoon, Bowen. Picture: Melanie Costa
Mullers Lagoon, Bowen. Picture: Melanie Costa

